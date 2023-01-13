Chilly Start to the Weekend, Showers & Storm Chance Back Next Week

Friday Evening Forecast Update for January 13th:

Temperatures will drop below freezing again tonight across West Tennessee with most of us dipping into the mid 20s. The skies will clear out some overnight and we should see plenty of sunshine for Saturday but we will stay cold. Warmer weather is coming on Sunday and rain returns on Monday. We will also see another chance at some storm activity next Wednesday. Catch the rest of your forecast in greater detail coming up here.

TONIGHT:

Friday was a chilly day across West Tennessee with highs struggling to make it out of the 30s. Skies were cloudy during the day and the clouds will slowly break up overnight into Saturday morning. The winds were breezy at times today but should weaken as the night progresses. Friday night will be the coldest weather in this forecast as morning lows will drop to the mid 20s for the start of the weekend.

THE WEEKEND:

Temperatures are going stay below normal on Saturday with highs only making it into the mid 40s. The skies will be sunny for the most part on Saturday and more clouds will move in during the day on Sunday, especially late into Sunday night. The winds will come out of the northwest on Saturday before turning back to the west or southwest on Sunday.

That will allow temperatures to warm back up some on Sunday with highs reaching the mid 50s. Saturday night will again be chilly with lows around 30°, but Sunday night will be warmer with overnight lows falling into the low 40s. The next chance for showers and maybe a few storms will be here next Monday to start off the following work week.

NEXT WEEK:

Warmer weather and storm chances will continue into next week across West Tennessee. We will be dodging a few weak storms and rain showers on Monday for MLK JR. day. We should be a break from the rain on Tuesday before the next round shows up on Wednesday. Temperatures will warm up into to the upper 50s to low 60s for both Monday and Tuesday. We could be back up to the mid to mid 60s on Wednesday. Overnight lows early in the week will fall down to the mid to upper 40s each morning. The winds will be breezy at times and come out of the south or southwest. Some stronger storms could be possible on Wednesday, so be sure to stay weather aware into next week. The showers could linger into early Thursday morning before clearing out making way for a dry finish to the upcoming work week. Highs will stay above normal as we head into the following weekend.

FINAL THOUGHT:

After the coldest Christmas in decades here in West Tennessee, warmer weather has returned for most the start of the year. This warm up will lead to more rain chances and the potential for some stronger storms as we kick off 2023. We had our first confirmed tornado on January 3rd near Brownsville. The next chance for rain showers and maybe a few storms will return next Monday and Wednesday. You need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

