Jackson State initiative pushes for use of grants

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local college is promoting an education initiative.

Tennessee Reconnect, which was established in 2018, is an initiative to help more adults attend community college or a technical college.

Tennessee Reconnect recently dropped the minimum age requirement from 25 years old to 23.

Those wanting to qualify must be a resident of Tennessee, qualify as an independent student on the FAFSA, not have previously earned an associate or baccalaureate degree, enroll in at least six credit hours during the fall and spring semesters, and a few other requirements.

Tennessee Reconnect will cover your tuition for you to complete your associate’s degree.

“These individuals don’t have to stop working. We understand people still need to pay the light bill, they still need to pay the grocery bill, and the gas bill. And so we just want to make it as easy as possible for them to have access to these programs and this great education, and take advantage of this wonderful scholarship that the state of Tennessee is offering them,” said Dr. Jennifer Lopes, the Vice President of Academic Affairs for Jackson State Community College.

You can find more information at jscc.edu/reconnect.

