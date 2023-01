McCaig’s Movie Mayhem: A Man Called Otto

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News’ very own Eli McCaig is here with a review of Columbia Pictures’ A Man Called Otto.

When a lively young family moves in next door, grumpy widower Otto Anderson meets his match in a quick-witted, pregnant woman named Marisol, leading to an unlikely friendship that turns his world upside down.

The movie is available in theaters

