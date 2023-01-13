Mugshots : Madison County : 1/12/23 – 1/13/23
Nicole Carter
Nicole Carter: Aggravated domestic assault
Benjamin Harton
Benjamin Harton: Criminal trespass
Davion Bailey
Davion Bailey: Simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon
Dazaria Jones
Dazaria Jones: Failure to appear
Earl Hixon
Earl Hixon: Failure to appear
Josalynn Greer
Josalynn Greer: Violation of community corrections
Sell Covington
Sell Covington: Criminal trespass, resisting stop/arrest
Tameka Toomes
Tameka Toomes: Harassment
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 1/12/23 and 7 a.m. on 1/13/23.
Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.