Mugshots : Madison County : 1/12/23 – 1/13/23

Nicole Carter Nicole Carter: Aggravated domestic assault

Benjamin Harton Benjamin Harton: Criminal trespass

Davion Bailey Davion Bailey: Simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

Dazaria Jones Dazaria Jones: Failure to appear

Earl Hixon Earl Hixon: Failure to appear



Josalynn Greer Josalynn Greer: Violation of community corrections

Sell Covington Sell Covington: Criminal trespass, resisting stop/arrest

Tameka Toomes Tameka Toomes: Harassment

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 1/12/23 and 7 a.m. on 1/13/23.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.