Poll of the Day: Digital or paper coupons?

Do you want even more ways to save on groceries and home essentials?

You could always try couponing!

Consumer Reports online has some tips for digital ones and from the classic Sunday paper.

First, join rewards and loyalty programs at your favorite stores.

Some stores feature $5 welcome savings off a $25 in-store purchase at sign-up.

Next, use coupon match-ups.

These allow you to save more by combining store-offered discounts with manufacturer coupons.

Last, remember that receipts are currency.

Use rebate apps to take pictures of your cash register receipts to earn points.

Do you prefer digital or paper coupons? Digital coupons Paper coupons

