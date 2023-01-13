Several events set to be held over weekend

JACKSON, Tenn. — Coming up this weekend, West Tennessee has several events you won’t want to miss.

Starting off on Saturday, the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade will be held in downtown Bolivar.

The parade will begin at 2 p.m. in honor of the day recognizing civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr.

Also on Saturday, two fundraising events are being held for organizations in the City of Jackson.

The fifth annual Law Enforcement Ball will be held at the Jackson Fairgrounds from 6 p.m. until midnight.

The event will benefit 731 Crime Stoppers and celebrate 40 years of helping prevent and stop crime in the community.

And the Dream Center is hosting their annual Night at the Caribbean Fundraiser at the Carl Perkins Civic Center, starting at 6 p.m.

There will be a special performance from America’s Got Talent Master Ventriloquist Kevin Jones, with all proceeds going toward the Dream Center.

If you want to get into a murder mystery with dinner and a show, the University School of Jackson is presenting “Murder on the Orient Express” Saturday and Sunday at 5:30 p.m.

Or if you enjoy a classic, Jackson Christian Theatre is presenting the “Sound of Music” on Saturday, with one at 2 p.m. and another at 7 p.m.

And coming up Monday, in celebration of MLK Day, there will be several events taking place.

The University of Tennessee at Martin will have a day full of events starting at 9 a.m. with a breakfast and continue the celebration throughout the day.

Lane College President Dr. Logan Hampton will be the key note speaker.

Gibson County will start their festivities at the Gibson County Courthouse in Trenton at 10 a.m.

And the City of Jackson will be recognizing MLK Day starting at 10 a.m. with a panel discussion and a program at 3 p.m.

You can find a list of Martin Luther King Jr. Day events here.

The Jackson-Madison County Library is also hosting several events for kids, teens, and adults in January.

You can also find more events being held this weekend here.

Find more local news here.