Cold Start Tomorrow, Showers And Storms Next Week

Saturday January 14th, 2023

Turning colder again tonight ahead of a warming trend for the second half of the weekend. Tomorrow will be dry again with a cold start in the 20s with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid 50s in the afternoon. Rain will move in by early Monday.

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy and cold with lows dipping into the mid to upper 20’s and winds becoming south around 2 to 5 mph after midnight.

SUNDAY:

It will be a cold start to our Sunday with morning lows in the upper 20’s but a little warmer than it was Saturday once we get into the afternoon. Highs in the afternoon will top out in the mid 50’s under a nice mix of clouds and sunshine. Winds will be from the south southeast around 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Increasing clouds and not as cold with lows around 42 and light south winds 4 to 8 mph.

MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY:

Warmer and more humid into Monday. Skies will be mostly cloudy with showers and a few weak storms likely. Chance of rain around 70%. Winds could gust up to 30 mph with general winds through the day around 10-20 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT:

Showers and storms likely, mainly before midnight. Lows around 52 and southwest winds 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY:

Gradual clearing to mostly sunny by afternoon. Highs in the lower 60’s with west winds around 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

Increasing clouds and lows around 50 with a slight chance of showers late. Winds from the northeast around 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY:

Our second system of the week will move through on Wednesday with rain becoming likely by afternoon. Highs in the mid 60’s and again, some weak storms will be possible in the mix by afternoon and evening. Chance of rain at 70%.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT INTO LATE WEEK:

Turning cooler on Wednesday night with rain continuing. Lows around 49 and chance of rain at 80%. Thursday looks dry and mild with partly cloudy skies and highs around 57. Thursday night turning much colder under partly cloudy skies and the mid 30s. Friday looks to be a bit cooler by keeping it dry with mostly sunny skies and highs around 54. Saturday looks cool and dry with highs around 50-52.

FINAL THOUGHTS:

We’ll have 2 good chances of rain ahead next week with one being on Monday which is a holiday. With a few storms possible in the mix, keep aware of the weather and be prepared to move indoors if you start to hear thunder. Another good chance on Wednesday before cooling down in the end of the week. You can always catch updates on our weather app which takes only a minute or two to download in the apple or android store. Be sure and catch the latest from the WBBJ 7 StormTeam on air and online as well.

Brian Davis

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @Brian7wbbj

Facebook – Briandaviswbbj

Email – Badavis@wbbjtv.com