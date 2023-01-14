Elks #192 makes donation to help local youth

JACKSON, Tenn. —Organization donates to help local youth.

Elks #192 presented a $4,000 check to the Boys and Girls Club of Jackson on Saturday.

According to the Boys and Girls Club Executive Director, Sabrina Anderson, the funds will be used to purchase U.S. Flags sets, communication gear, and other necessities.

The donation was made possible through the Beacon grant of the Elks National Foundation.

The Boys and Girls Club has been active in Jackson for over 40 years. The organization has five locations and serves over 1600 young people from Madison and Haywood counties.

Elks #192 previously teamed up with the Boys and Girls Club for the Hoop Shoot back in November of last year.

