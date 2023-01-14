Local city honors MLK’s legacy with parade

BOLIVAR, Tenn. —A local city celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The streets of Bolivar were packed Saturday as many came together for a big celebration: the 2023 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade.







It was great weather for a parade, and all of the participants were in high spirits.

Chairman of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. parade committee, Monroe Woods, says the parade is a tradition that dates back many years.

“We’ve been doing this for a while. The idea, of course, was to provide an opportunity for Hardeman County to come together around a cause that was important to not only our county, but to our country,” Woods said.

A parade goer, Jerry Crisp, shared his favorite parts of the celebration.

“The parade was excellent. One of the things I enjoyed so much about it was the community participation. We had a lot of people participate this year,” Crisp said.

Organizers and parade goers say it is one of the biggest annual parades of the year for Hardeman county, and it’s important to honor a man who made his mark on our communities and across the

country.

Woods is appreciative of everyone that played a part in making the parade a success.

“I’m grateful and thankful for the people from Hardeman county, as well as everybody who was in the parade and the volunteers,” Woods said.

This was the 31st annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. parade held in Bolivar.

