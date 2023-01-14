Local organization donates funds to fight cancer

JACKSON, Tenn. —Local organization makes a donation to fight against breast cancer.

Elks #192 of Jackson presented a $9,000 check to the West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation’s Breast Cancer Awareness Fund on Saturday.

Frank McQueen, WTHC Foundation president, graciously accepted the donation.

The donation was made possible through funds raised through a bunco competition and a golf tournament.

The Foundation has been active in Jackson since 1985. The organization works to promote positive changes within the community in the areas of healthcare, education, the arts, and much more.

For more local news, click here.