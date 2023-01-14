New, taller Barbie doll aimed at kids as young as 3

NEW YORK (AP) – Love her or loathe her, Barbie has been transformed again.

The latest version is a doll made specifically for children as young as 3. Gone is the contentious hourglass figure for My First Barbie.

The doll, in four diverse skin tones, has launched ahead of July’s live-action film about the icon starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

The new slightly softer-bodied Barbie follows on the high heels of tall, petite and curvy versions of the doll that were released five years ago.

My First Barbie is two inches taller than the traditional, 63-year-old doll. It has a broader waist and comes with larger accessories, like hair brushes, for smaller hands.

