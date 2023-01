WEB EXTRA: Animals play with repurposed Christmas trees at Brookfield Zoo

(CBS Newspath) —TREE TOYS: Animals played with repurposed Christmas trees as a form of enrichment at the Brookfield Zoo in Illinois on Friday (1/13). The zoo says raw meat was hidden in the trees for African lions Brutus and Titus.

The zoo also said the bison and reindeer enjoy rubbing their horns and tossing the trees around.