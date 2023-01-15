A dream event returns to the Carl Perkins Civic Center

JACKSON, Tenn. —A local organization hosts an exciting event.

The annual “A Night at the Caribbean” was held at the Carl Perkins Civic Center on Saturday night hosted by the Dream Center of Jackson.

There was a dinner, an auction, and live entertainment including Master Ventriloquist, Kevin Jones, seen on America’s Got Talent.

Executive Director of the Dream Center, Gail Gustafson, is appreciative of everyone who came out and showed their support for the Dream Center.

“I get really emotional about this event, because people never cease to amaze me with their kindness, generosity, and participation to help the Dream Center,” Gustafson said.

This was the 13th “A Night at the Caribbean” event held.

