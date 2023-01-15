Event returns celebrating the ‘Boys in Blue’

JACKSON, Tenn.—A local ball is held here in Jackson.

The annual Law Enforcement Ball was held Saturday night at the Jackson Fairgrounds.











Law enforcement from all around the surrounding areas were able to give their uniforms a rest to enjoy a night of fun for a good cause.

There were a large number of people in attendance. The ball benefited 731 Crime Stoppers and celebrated 40 years of helping prevent and stop crime in the community.

There was food, entertainment, and more.

“We call it Law Enforcement Ball because we have sheriffs departments, police departments, TBI, FBI, all of them here tonight to have a good time. I want to thank all of our sponsors for being out here tonight,” said L.T. Mike Johnson, Jackson Madison County Crime Stoppers.

This was the 5th annual Law Enforcement Ball.

