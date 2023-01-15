Haywood Co. Sheriff’s Office needs assistance finding a missing person

HAYWOOD CO., Tenn.—Local law enforcement needs yours help finding a missing woman.

According to the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office, Britney Anderson Watson has been missing since Saturday, January 7th.

She was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and blue jeans.

According to a Facebook post from Haywood County Sheriff Garrett Jr., Watson was last seen on the January 7 around the hours of 12 pm to 1pm at 3317 Hillville Loop.

She is around 5ft 9in tall and weighs around 130 pounds, she has brown hair and brown eyes.

This investigation is currently ongoing. If you have any information that can assist officers, contact the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office at (731) 722-1215.

