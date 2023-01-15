Randall Alexander, age 61 of Puryear, TN passed away Saturday, January 14, 2023, at his residence.

His funeral service will be Tuesday, January 17th at 2:00 PM at McEvoy Funeral Home, 507 West

Washington Street in Paris. Burial will follow in Puryear City Cemetery.

Visitation with the family will be after 11:00 AM Saturday, prior to the service at McEvoy Funeral Home.

Pallbearers for Mr. Alexander will be Hal Alexander, Kyle Alexander, Chris Alexander, Scott Alexander, Jonathan Smith,

and Matthew Mead.

Randall Alexander was born August 7, 1961, in Paris, TN to the late J.C. Alexander and the late Gertie

Ruth Paschall Alexander.

He is survived by his sister, Janice Wallace of Puryear, TN; two brothers: Hal Alexander of Buchanan

and David Alexander of Paris; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Randall loved singing, dancing, playing football, basketball, checkers, and the board game trouble.