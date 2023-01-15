Dateline: McKenzie, Tennessee

Graveside funeral services for Rikke Lanelle Curtis, 56, will be held Monday, January 16, 2023 at 11:00 am at Mt. Olivet Cemetery with Brother Phil Williams officiating. Interment will follow the service. Visitation will be at the cemetery before and after the service. Rikke, a former teacher, died Saturday, January 14, 2023 at her residence. She was born on May 17, 1966 in Memphis, Tennessee to Robert Lewis Bouldin and Betty Jean Putman. She was preceded in death by her husband Joe David Curtis, who died July 14, 2009.

Survivors include her daughter Jeana Curtis of Paris, TN, her son Johnathan (Micah) Curtis of Birmingham, Alabama, her mother Betty Putman Highfil of McKenzie, her father Robert (Susan) Bouldin, her sisters Robin (Marshall) Russell and Clara (Kelly) Weatherford all of McKenzie, and a grandson Hayden Chapman.

The family asks to please consider memorials can be made in Rikke’s memory to the Autism Awareness, www.autismawareness.com or a donation to the Carroll County Humane Society, www.cchstn@gmail.com or mail to 21822 Hwy 22 McKenzie, TN 38201.

Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit www. brummittmckenziefuneralhome. com.