Sorority celebrates over a decade of service

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local sorority celebrates over 100 years of service.

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated celebrated its Founders’ Day Saturday. The day marked the 110th Founders’ Day for the organization.





The event was hosted by the Jackson Alumnae Chapter, and took place at New St. Luke Baptist Church in Jackson.

The celebration featured opening remarks from Chapter President, Wanda Newsom as well as guest speaker, and Sorority member, Dr. April Webster of Jackson.

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority was originally founded in 1913 by 22 women from Howard University.

The organization’s mission is to provide assistance to those in need, while encouraging educational success through programs offered in Jackson and surrounding areas.

