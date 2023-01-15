Yoga training aims to help those with long COVID

Yoga Center of Jackson held Yoga for Long COVID. This event is part of their teacher training for candidates to become certified yoga therapists and registered yoga teachers.

Long COVID is when some of the symptoms of COVID-19 stay with the person longer than usual, instructors with the center has done extensive research to see what yoga practices helps with long COVID.

“We have people from all over area and other states. And so, I’m very blessed to be able to have this information to give them, that they can help other people and every one of them has thought of someone or themselves that they’d be able to help,” said Deborah Perry, Director of Teacher Training, Yoga Center of Jackson.

Yoga Center of Jackson would like to thank all who came out and showed their support.

