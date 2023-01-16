Blue Monday said to be “most depressing day of the year”

JACKSON, Tenn. — The third Monday of January, also known as “Blue Monday,” is said to be the most depressing day of the year.

As the days are colder, shorter and with the holidays now at an end, some say there is not much to look forward to.

This can affect teens or young adults as they return to their normal schedules and can cause depression around this time of year.

Students Against Destructive Decisions, or SADD, uses this day as an opportunity to talk about mental health and provide resources for parents to help navigate through these tough times.

“It’s okay to tell people that you’re not okay, but it’s not okay not to get the help you need. Young people have found again and again that when they confide in an adult, a caring adult, whether that be a parent, a coach, a counselor, someone that they trust in their inner circle, they’re able to get access to resources more quickly and obviously have a support network,” said Rick Birt, the President and CEO of SADD.

SADD provides a mental health tool kit that provides guidance to parents on how to tell when their teenagers are being teenagers, or when it’s time to access community health resources.

You can find more national news here.