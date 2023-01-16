Bolivar holds 5th annual MLK Day celebration

BOLIVAR, Tenn. — A town in West Tennessee celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The annual MLK Day celebration was held Monday afternoon at the Hardeman County Agriculture Building.

The event hosted multiple speakers and singers, including recording artist Ruth Lake, as well as a dinner following the program.

Dr. Keith Norman was the keynote speaker.

He spoke about the importance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s work, and how it is imperative that we continue to honor and remember his legacy.

“But it’s also a great opportunity to revisit landmarks and look towards the future. We should inspire a new generation, and most certainly, we should encourage people to continue to fight for justice in the areas which seem to be most important and most prevalent at this day and age,” Norman said.

This was the fifth year for the event.

