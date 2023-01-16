Chili cook-off to be hosted in Jackson Friday
JACKSON, Tenn. — Locals can enjoy a hot meal perfect for the “chilly” weather later this week.
The East Madison County Community Center is preparing to host their annual Chili Cook-Off on Friday.
The yearly event serves as fundraiser for the community center and features a competition for the best chili.
The community is invited to enjoy an evening of great food and relaxation, all for a good cause.
Plates are $10 each, and the menu includes chili, salad, desert, a drink, and all the trimmings.
The event will begin at 6 p.m. and is expected to last until 9 p.m., with the best chili being awarded at the end of the night.
The East Madison County Community Center is located at 682 Tri-Community Road in Jackson.
