Chili cook-off to be hosted in Jackson Friday

JACKSON, Tenn. — Locals can enjoy a hot meal perfect for the “chilly” weather later this week.

The East Madison County Community Center is preparing to host their annual Chili Cook-Off on Friday.

The yearly event serves as fundraiser for the community center and features a competition for the best chili.

The community is invited to enjoy an evening of great food and relaxation, all for a good cause.

Plates are $10 each, and the menu includes chili, salad, desert, a drink, and all the trimmings.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. and is expected to last until 9 p.m., with the best chili being awarded at the end of the night.

The East Madison County Community Center is located at 682 Tri-Community Road in Jackson.

