Jackson man missing since August, says family

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Jackson man has not been seen or heard from since August of last year.

According to National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, Jerimiah “Brett” Sterling told family that he was heading to Panama City Beach, Florida. However, no one has heard from him since August 12.

Sterling, who is 25-years-old, is described as 6-feet, 1-inches tall, and between 130 and 160 pounds.

The database says that he has a “Family First” tattoo on his chest, as well as “numerous” other tattoos.

The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System says that the Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

Anyone with information should call their department at (731) 423-6098.

