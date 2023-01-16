Jackson police find missing Ohio woman living out of car

JACKSON, Tenn. — A missing woman from Ohio was found alive in the Hub City.

Help locate Mariana Spaulding, she was last seen in Barberton on Nov. 11, 2022. She is believed to be driving a gold 2007 Chevrolet Impala. Anyone with information regarding this case should contact the Barberton Police at (330) 745-2181. ➡️https://t.co/tHRlTCbpaE #MissingPerson pic.twitter.com/HPRkJChhaN — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost (@OhioAG) January 12, 2023

According to the Akron Beacon Journal, 25-year-old Ma’Ri’Ana Spaulding, of Barberton, Ohio, had been missing since November 2022.

The media outlet reported Spaulding’s family began fearing for her safety when she failed to contact them throughout the holidays, including missing her own birthday and the birthdays of her mother and four-year-old son.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports that on Sunday night, the Barberton Police Department released a statement confirming Spaulding was located in Jackson, Tennessee.

According to the statement, authorities with the Jackson Police Department performed a welfare check and discovered Spaulding living out of her car.

Details on how and why Spaulding ended up in Jackson are unclear at this time, however the Akron Beacon Journal reports her mother, Lavina Black, celebrated the news in a text message Monday morning that read: “We found her alive and ok!!! GOD IS GOOD ALL THE TIME.”

