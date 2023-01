Mr. Lidell Ratler, 73, died Wednesday, January11, 2023, at Alamo Nursing and Rehab in Alamo.

With social distancing restrictions in place, services will be Saturday, January 21, 2023, at 11:00 A. M. at Rawls Funeral Home in Brownsville. Interment will be in Oak View Memorial Park in Alamo. There will be a visitation Saturday from 10:00 A. M. until time of service at Rawls Funeral Home.