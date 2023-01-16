Showers And Storms Overnight, Brighter Skies Tomorrow

Monday January 16th, 2023

A cold front will move through in the evening bringing more widespread rain to the area but temperatures want change much. Behind the front will be drier air into Tuesday before our next rain maker arrives on Wednesday. Behind the front looks dry into the end of the work week and temperatures will fall a little each day in the highs and lows. A few showers into late Sunday of next weekend.

TONIGHT:

Another round of showers and a few storms will develop late. Lows in the mid 50’s with blustery winds from the south at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain at 70%.

TUESDAY:

Gradual clearing to mostly sunny by afternoon. Highs in the lower 60’s with west winds around 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

Increasing clouds and lows around 50 with a slight chance of showers late. Winds from the northeast around 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY:

Our second system of the week will move through on Wednesday with rain becoming likely by afternoon. Highs in the upper 60’s and some strong storms will be possible in the mix by afternoon and evening. Chance of rain at 70%.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT INTO LATE WEEK:

Turning cooler on Wednesday night with rain continuing. Lows around 49 and chance of rain at 80%. Thursday looks dry and mild with partly cloudy skies and highs around 57. Thursday night turning much colder under partly cloudy skies and the mid 30s. Friday looks to be a bit cooler by keeping it dry with mostly sunny skies and highs around 54. Saturday looks cool and dry with highs around 50-52.

FINAL THOUGHTS:

We’ll have 2 good chances of rain ahead next week with one being on Monday which is a holiday. With a few storms possible in the mix, keep aware of the weather and be prepared to move indoors if you start to hear thunder. Another good chance on Wednesday before cooling down in the end of the week. You can always catch updates on our weather app which takes only a minute or two to download in the apple or android store. Be sure and catch the latest from the WBBJ 7 StormTeam on air and online as well.

Brian Davis

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @Brian7wbbj

Facebook – Briandaviswbbj

Email – Badavis@wbbjtv.com