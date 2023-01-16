Sorority, foundation celebrate MLK Day

JACKSON, Tenn. — Two groups came together to celebrate the legacy of an icon.

The Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Gamma Alpha Omega Chapter, in collaboration with the Eric Beasley Foundation, held a special event on Martin Luther King Jr. Day called “We Are One.”

It was located at the North Side Lions Club in Jackson, and it was a great turnout with a packed building.

The event served as a celebration of the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his impact on civil rights and equality.

Kimberly Jones, the president of the AKA Gamma Alpha Omega Chapter, was happy to have everyone come out.

“It’s just so exciting. We are just really excited that all of our chapter members came out, that the community came out, that our youth came out, and that they got up and performed. It shows that we are empowering our youth to be leaders,” she said.

This year’s event featured a program by the youth from the AKA Sorority, Inc. Youth Leadership Institute and the Eric Beasley Foundation.

Patricia Beasley, the president of the foundation, said that it’s important for our youth to learn about King.

“I think that it’s very important that the kids be aware of the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King because that’s the only way they are going to be able to understand America and where America has been, how it has grown, and how much further we need to go,” Beasley said.

In the spirit of King’s message of service and unity, attendees were able to participate in a community service project by donating items to the Empower Our Families Childhood Hunger Initiative Power Pack

Program, or CHIPP.

Jones talked about the inspiration behind this event.

“Our national program initiative is a youth leadership institute and empowering our families, so we want to do our part in Jackson, Tennessee to empower our families,” Jones said.

This is an event that the sorority celebrates every year.

