Trenton church honors MLK’s legacy with parade, celebration

TRENTON, Tenn. — What does our future hold?

That was the theme of this year’s Martin Luther King Jr. celebration held at First Baptist Church North in Trenton.

There were three sororities in attendance, and devotion was held by the Mount Orange Baptist Church male chorus.

Pastor Ferdnando Bailey shares how he felt about the celebration.

“This means something, a whole lot to the community, to us as a people, that we all can come together to fulfill a dream that has been spoken about over thirty years ago,” Bailey said.

There was a brief program held at the Trenton Courthouse followed by a parade to the church.

