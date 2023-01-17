Services for Ms. Louise Berry Swift, age 67 of Humboldt, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, January 21, 2023, 2:00 P.M., at the New Spring Hill Baptist Church in Trenton, Tennessee. The interment will be in the Mt. Pilgrim C.M.E. Church Cemetery.

The visitation will be on Saturday, from 12 Noon, until time of service at Spring Hill.

If you like to send flowers in memory of Ms. Swift, you can visit our website at https://www.stephenson-shaw.co m/obituaries/Louise-Swift-2/#! /TributeWall

For more information contact Stephenson-Shaw Funeral Home at (731) 427-7411