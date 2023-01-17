New yoga business opens in West Tennessee

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — A new business officially opened Tuesday in a local town.

Main Fit Yoga held its grand opening and ribbon cutting in Humboldt with refreshments and door prizes.

The new business will offer classes for every experience level. Main Fit Yoga will hold a beginners class each Tuesday night, starting at 5:30 p.m., to teach what yoga is for those interested in taking part.

The business will also offer a more experienced class on Saturday mornings, starting at 9 a.m., called Vinyasa. It is where you can learn to flow between poses with ease.

Owner Libby Lynch says yoga isn’t just for certain people, it’s for everyone.

“Yoga is for everybody. It’s for you, it’s for that person down the street. You don’t have to be bendy. You don’t have to be able to stand on your hands. Anybody can practice yoga,” she said.

Lynch says there will also be items available for purchase at Main Fit Yoga, including special skin care products.

Main Fit Yoga can be reached at (731) 695-3127, mainfityoga@gmail.com, and you can follow them on Facebook.

