Rebecca Lynn Turner Sipes, age 55, resident of Somerville, Tennessee and wife of Ricky Lee Sipes, departed this life Monday, January 16, 2023 at St. Francis Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

Rebecca was born November 1, 1967 in Indianapolis, Indiana, the daughter of the late Dennis Turner and Clara Christine Baker Turner. She was a homemaker throughout her life and enjoyed knitting, crocheting, fishing and growing her flowers. Rebecca loved her family and her pets.

Mrs. Sipes is survived by her husband of 29 years, Ricky Sipes; two daughters, Jennifer Louise “Jenny” Sipes and Christina Jane “CJ” Sipes; and her sister, Denise Jane Cannon.

Memorial Services for Mrs. Sipes will be held at 2 P.M. Sunday, January 22, 2023 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville with Bro. Mike Hollaway, pastor of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Rossville, officiating. Interment will be private. A visitation for Mrs. Sipes will be from 1 until 2 P.M. Sunday, January 22, 2023 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville.

The family requests that memorials be directed to Fayette Cares, P.O. Box 326, Somerville, TN 38068 or St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

