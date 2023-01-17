Robert L. “Bobby” Glover, age 79, resident of Somerville, Tennessee and husband of Patricia “Pat” Perkins Glover, departed this life Friday afternoon, January 13, 2023 at St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett, Tennessee.

Bobby was born January 27, 1943 in Somerville, the son of the late Laymon Glover and Fannie Morris Glover. He graduated from Fayette County High School in 1962 and was married June 26, 1965 to Patricia “Pat” Perkins Glover. He was employed with the Town of Somerville as a utility manager before his retirement in 2011. Bobby served his country in the United States Army National Guard and was a member of First Baptist Church of Somerville. He served as a volunteer firefighter for the Town of Somerville and enjoyed working in his garden, NASCAR, UT football and listening to bluegrass music.

Mr. Glover is survived by his wife of 57 years, Pat Perkins Glover of Somerville, TN; his daughter, Pam Glover Perkins of Somerville, TN; four sisters, Louise Morgan of Somerville, TN, Lois Sitler of St. Augustine, FL, Patricia Biebers (Gaylon) of Dallas, GA and Joyce Gordon of Memphis, TN; his brother, Herbert Glover (Pat) of Bartlett, TN; four grandchildren, Kelsey Yancey (Jamie) of Selmer, TN, Jessica Kee (Josh Mankey) of Jackson, TN, Ashlyn Buck (Aidan) of Barksdale Air Force Base in Bossier City, LA and Kaitlyn Walls of Brighton, TN; and his great-granddaughter, Evelyn Walls.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Angela Carol “Angie” Glover Spencer and four brothers, David Glover, L.C. Glover, Jr., Tommy Glover and Jimmy Glover.

Funeral Services for Mr. Glover will be held at 2 P.M. Thursday, January 19, 2023 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Pastor Kenneth “Ken” Culver, pastor of Warren Community Church near Somerville, officiating. Interment will follow in the Somerville City Cemetery. A visitation for Mr. Glover will be from 6 to 9 P.M. Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Brannon Lewis, Josh Mankey, Jamie Yancey, Cody Hart, James Cannon and Chris Glover. Honorary pallbearers will be Aidan Buck and Herbert Glover.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.