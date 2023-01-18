Betty Lou Serfass, age 87, passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at her home in Decaturville, TN. All services are under the direction of the Bells Funeral Home.

Mrs. Betty was born in Carbon County, PA, on August 23, 1935, to the late Richard Evert and Violet Zellner Evert. Mrs. Betty was known as a Social Butterfly, loving to talk with people and enjoying animals. She worked as a bartender, waitress and nurse’s aide for many years. She will be greatly missed by all that knew her. She was also preceded in death by her husband of over 18 years: William Serfass; 1 brother and 8 sisters.

She is survived by one son: William Allen (Lisa) of Cetronia, PA; five daughters: Candace Hardy (Richard) of Decaturville, TN, Donna Conklin of Walnutport, PA, Ruth Ann Conklin (Kenneth) of Walnutport, PA, Bonnie Dean of Long Island, NY, Cindy Whiteman (Steve Prescott) of Scotts Hill, TN; two brothers: Tim Evert and Steve Wright; two sisters: Judy Hess and Yvonne Gilbert; She leaves a legacy of 21 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

The Serfass Family are honoring her wishes for cremation and further information will be announced as it becomes available by the Bells Funeral Home.