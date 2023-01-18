Department release data on new 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — New data has been released on Tennessee’s 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

According to the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, around 21,000 calls have been made to the 988 number in the last six months of 2022.

The department says that is an increase of 500 calls per month over the previous 10-digit National

Suicide Prevention Lifeline number.

“It’s never been easier to connect with mental health care in a crisis thanks to 988. Our state has an amazing network of crisis services and community mental health providers, and 988 is unlocking the door to mental health help that so many people need right now,” said TDMHSAS Commissioner Marie Williams. “We are grateful to our community partners who expanded to meet the demand and continue to respond to needs in a caring and compassionate way.”

The new lifeline was launched back in mid-July of 2022.

“The power of 988 and Tennessee’s crisis services continuum means that not only are you talking to someone in Tennessee, the call-taker is probably in your region and knows the resources and probably has personal contacts who can help,” said TDMHSAS Director of Crisis Services and Suicide Prevention Jennifer Armstrong.

