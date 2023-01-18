Exhibit opening for contents of Dresden church cornerstone box

UNION CITY, Tenn. — A piece of history will be unveiled this weekend at a local museum.

The Discovery Park of America announces they will exhibit all 24 artifacts found inside a cornerstone box from the Dresden First United Methodist Church, which was heavily damaged during the December 2021 tornadoes.

During the demolition of the church in February 2022, the cornerstone box was found bricked inside a part of the church that was dedicated in 1924.

A news release from the Discovery Park states items found inside include a typed letter from the church’s pastor at the time, newspapers, historic documents, and much more — even a preserved ear of corn!

The Discovery Park’s new exhibit will allow the public to view these items for the first time in 100 years.

“Inside the Cornerstone Box” will run from January 21 to May 21, and the exhibit is included at no extra charge with admission or membership to the park.

