Lee Edward Cole
Funeral service for Lee Edward Cole, age 82, will be Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 2:30 PM at Lower Salem Baptist Church in Brownsville, TN. Burial will follow in Lower Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mr. Cole died Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Forest Cove Nursing and Rehab.
Visitation will be Friday, January 20, 2023 from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Mr. Cole will lie-in-state at Lower Salem Baptist Church in Brownsville, TN from 1:30 PM until time of service.
For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.