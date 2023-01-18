Local grocery store celebrates grand re-opening, new renovations

JACKSON, Tenn. — A grocery store giant gets a makeover in Jackson.

Kroger held the grand re-opening for their store located on University Parkway.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Wednesday to celebrate the $2.3 million renovation.

During the ceremony, the store presented donations to local organizations in Jackson, and recognized over 15 employees that have been with the company for 25 years and over.

Kroger Delta Division President Michael Crystal says the renovation has provided a few new areas for customers to enjoy.

“So we got a new sushi department in here, we got a Murray’s department within the store, Murray’s cheese, which is pretty special,” Crystal said. “Full variety within our service meats, service seafood, but the thing that we’re most proud of: offering full, fresh, and friendly service to our customers here, not only at this location but at our other locations here in Jackson as well.”

Kroger is open from 6 in the morning to 11 in the evening. The renovated areas are currently available for customers.

