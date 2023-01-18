Madison County Imagination Library to hold ‘Dolly Day!’ event

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local families will have the chance to learn more about Imagination Library at a fun event this weekend.

The Madison County Imagination Library is hosting “Dolly Day!” at Turntable Coffee Counter, located at 300 East Main Street in Jackson.

A team will be set up from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, January 21, to provide information about getting involved and how you can sign up your child under five-years-old for their free monthly book.

According to a news release, Turntable will be marking this occasion with a Dolly Parton-themed celebration, offering Dolly-themed drinks and sweets while spinning her iconic music on vinyl all morning. Light Trap Books will also have a fresh stock of Dolly books available.

The Madison County Imagination Library is an affiliate of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, and a fund of the West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation. A news release states through donations from sponsors and donors, they have helped provide over 500,000 books to children in Madison County. Click here to learn more.

