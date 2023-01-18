Mugshots : Madison County : 1/17/23 – 1/18/23
-
Brandy Lovelace Allen
Brandy Lovelace Allen: Violation of community corrections
-
Aliyah Burnett
Aliyah Burnett: Theft between $1,000 and $9,999
-
Angela Vedder
Angela Vedder: Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia
-
Anibal Vega
Anibal Vega: Violation of probation
-
Charles Smith
Charles Smith: Violation of probation
-
-
Chloe Bolton
Chloe Bolton: Schedule II drug violations, schedule IV drug violations
-
Dennis Lenard
Dennis Lenard: Theft between $1,000 and $9,999
-
Gene McLaurin
Gene McLaurin: Driving on revoked/suspended license
-
Jocelyn Malone
Jocelyn Malone: Driving on revoked/suspended license
-
Laney Fowler
Laney Fowler: Violation of probation
-
-
Marie Wayne
Marie Wayne: Shoplifting/theft of property
-
Richard Ray
Richard Ray: Public indeceny/indecent exposure
-
Rickey Bond
Rickey Bond: Violation of conditions of community supervision
-
Ricky Murchison
Ricky Murchison: Driving under the influence
-
Selena Scarbrough
Selena Scarbrough: Unlawful drug paraphernalia
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 1/17/23 and 7 a.m. on 1/18/23.
Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.