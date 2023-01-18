Mugshots : Madison County : 1/17/23 – 1/18/23

Brandy Lovelace Allen Brandy Lovelace Allen: Violation of community corrections

Aliyah Burnett Aliyah Burnett: Theft between $1,000 and $9,999

Angela Vedder Angela Vedder: Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia

Anibal Vega Anibal Vega: Violation of probation

Charles Smith Charles Smith: Violation of probation



Chloe Bolton Chloe Bolton: Schedule II drug violations, schedule IV drug violations

Dennis Lenard Dennis Lenard: Theft between $1,000 and $9,999

Gene McLaurin Gene McLaurin: Driving on revoked/suspended license

Jocelyn Malone Jocelyn Malone: Driving on revoked/suspended license

Laney Fowler Laney Fowler: Violation of probation



Marie Wayne Marie Wayne: Shoplifting/theft of property

Richard Ray Richard Ray: Public indeceny/indecent exposure

Rickey Bond Rickey Bond: Violation of conditions of community supervision

Ricky Murchison Ricky Murchison: Driving under the influence

Selena Scarbrough Selena Scarbrough: Unlawful drug paraphernalia

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 1/17/23 and 7 a.m. on 1/18/23.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.