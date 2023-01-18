NAACP hosts meeting regarding children’s health

JACKSON, Tenn. — The NAACP hosted a meeting regarding a new issue for children seeking health care in West Tennessee.

The Tennessee Justice Center organized a meeting to discuss the problem families are experiencing with trying to get treatment for their children.

It touched on a contract dispute between BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee and Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare.

Many children with special health care needs can only receive treatment at Le Bonheur.

During this dispute, many families worry if their children will receive the specialized treatment they need.

The Tennessee Justice Center sent a letter to Gov. Bill Lee, urging him and the state of Tennessee to take action.

“It’s important that Le Bonheur and BlueCross BlueShield will come to the table together and really resolve this issue to make the sure that the most vulnerable children, such as ones that come into homes like mine, have the healthcare needs that they really need,” said Nicky Phillips, a local foster parent.

The Tennessee Justice Center is worried that some children will have to have their surgeries and treatments postponed until this issue is resolved.

