Presentation held on Financial Empowerment Center

JACKSON, Tenn. — A presentation was held for the Jackson City Council on Wednesday.

It was in regards to the Office of Financial Empowerment and how it can help the Hub City.

Jackson’s Financial Empowerment Center offers professional, no-cost, one-on-one financial counseling to all Jackson and West Tennessee residents.

Services include creating a budget, managing finances, increasing savings, connecting with safe and affordable banking services, and more.

FEC Fund Representative Brad Willows says the center is not only to help people individually, but the community as a whole.

“So when someone at Workforce Development Program walks up and says, ‘Hey, I’m giving out paper checks and I know a lot of these folks are going to lose 7% of their income to a check casher.’ I’d like to figure out how we could get more people banked through this program that we have. The FEC can be the first stop for them,” Willows said.

No income or program requirements are needed to qualify for this service.

The Financial Empowerment Center is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

