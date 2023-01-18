Progress being made on new estates in east Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson has continued to grow, but so has the need for affordable housing.

Construction on Legacy Estates in east Jackson began in September.

And now four months later, progress has been made with two houses already completed.

“Legacy Estate is an investment company that’s working here in the community to bring affordable houses to the east Jackson community,” said Johnny Dodd, the District 2 Councilman.

According to Dodd, it’s been almost 20 years since a project like this has happened in east Jackson.

“Right now, housing is one of the major issues, basically, across the country right now,” Dodd said. “Right now, what we’re trying to do is come up with a plan in east Jackson to make sure people in east Jackson don’t get left out.”

The two homes already built are both three bedroom homes. It is projected to be completely finished in 90 days. But in more than 15 months, more than 30 homes will be built.

“Eighteen months we’ll have homes, affordable homes. And the goal is to make sure that people that live in this community have the opportunity to buy homes,” Dodd said.

On Saturday, January 21, Century 21 Action Realty will be hosting a first time home buyer seminar for anyone who may be looking for their first home.

“We will have realtors there and everybody is invited. We want everybody to come out so we can get them approved and inform them on the home buyers process and then possibly sell them a home so they can be a new home owners,” said Sandra Carter with Century 21 Action Realty.

It will be at 2:30 p.m. at New Greater Bethel AME Church at 148 Cartmell Street in Jackson.

They say seats are limited, and the seminar is free, so you will need to book your spot.

You can read their office at (731) 668-7700 for more information. You can also find Century 21 Action Realty on Facebook.

