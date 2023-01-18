Robert Franklin “Rob” Mynatt, age 58, resident of Jackson, Tennessee, departed this life Sunday morning, January 15, 2023 at his home.

Rob was born June 14, 1964 in Memphis, Tennessee, the son of Jim Mynatt and Dianne Kelsey Mynatt Marnell. He graduated from Collierville High School in 1982 and was employed at Delta Airlines and then at FedEx. Rob was a member of Colonial Hills Church in Southaven, Mississippi and was an avid golfer who enjoyed hunting and fishing. Rob will be remembered for being a dedicated father and Christian.

Rob is survived by his son, Hardin Taylor Mynatt; his father, Jim Mynatt (Susan); his mother, Dianne Mynatt Marnell; his sister, Julie Chastain; two stepbrothers, John St. Clair and Jared St. Clair; his niece, Camille Mahaffey (Houston); two great-nieces, Brooklyn Porter and Teagen Mahaffey; his great-nephew, Jace Mahaffey; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral Services for Mr. Mynatt will be held at 2 P.M. Saturday, January 21, 2023 at the Magnolia Cemetery Chapel in Collierville with Eddie Bromley officiating. Interment will follow in Magnolia Cemetery. A visitation for Mr. Mynatt will be from 12 to 2 P.M. Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Magnolia Cemetery Chapel.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Jim Cox, Paul Hunt, David Fowler, Larry Carr, Randy Adams and Frank McNeil. Honorary pallbearers will be Hardin Mynatt, Billy Mynatt, Johnie Mynatt, Bill Cox, Preston Carpenter and Steve Smith.

The family requests that memorials be directed to St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.