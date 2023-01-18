TWRA: Sick raccoons reported in West Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says they have received reports of what appears to be rabies in raccoons in West Tennessee.

The TWRA says to be cautious and to avoid sick wildlife, as rabies can infect all mammals, including humans.

The TWRA says the raccoon variant has not been identified in West Tennessee and is not suspected by the Tennessee Department of Health as of this time.

The TWRA says if you encounter a sick raccoon:

Do not approach or handle sick wildlife.

Keep children and pets away from sick wildlife.

Do not feed raccoons. Remove possible food sources like garbage cans, pet food bowls, and compost piles.

Keep pet vaccines up to date to prevent infection.

If a wild animal has bitten a person or pet, they may contact their local health department (https://www.tn.gov/health/ health-program-areas/ localdepartments.html) or the Tennessee Department of Health (615-741-7247 or 615-687-7033) for an animal bite consultation and risk assessment.

No cure is available for the disease.

