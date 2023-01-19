Ayers Foundation gets new Chief Executive Officer

PARSONS, Tenn. — The Ayers Foundation has a new member to help with expansion.

According to a news release, Dr. Burton Williams has joined them as Chief Executive Officer. The foundation says that Williams will be working closely with Janet Ayers.

“I am very pleased that Dr. Williams will be joining our team,” said Janet Ayers. “We wanted someone who values our student-centered culture and our focus on helping rural communities, with the proven business and management experience to work with our standing team to rapidly scale our efforts and help move us forward. Having known Dr. Williams for several years, we believe our search led us to the best candidate reflecting these values and skills.”

The release says that Williams is bringing nearly 25 years of experience in administration, community engagement, academics, and research.

