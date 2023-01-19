Crime Stoppers 01-19-23

Crime Stoppers needs your help locating the two individuals who not only stole from Walmart, but made their two children help push the carts out behind them. If that wasn’t bad enough, they tried the same thing at Academy Sports. When security told them to stop, they left their merchandise and jumped into a car.

If you recognize them or have any information call (731) 424-8477 or use our mobile P3 App. Without your help, they will continue to go free.

Special thanks to our sponsors: The Range in Jackson and 731 Sports Bar & Grill.

