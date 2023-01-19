Donald Lee “Butch” Notestine passed away at home, in Bolivar, Tennessee, on January 17th 2023. He had recently turned 70 years old.

Butch is survived by his wife of 37 years, Lisa Notestine; son, Weston Notestine (Alli); daughter, Dana Rotz; granddaughter, Danielle Rotz; grandson, Michael Rotz; brothers, Steve Notestine (Mary) and Guy Notestine (Annette); his dog, Fluchi; and many beloved friends. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Tina Barbieri; parents, Don and Ginger Notestine; and his brother, Bart Notestine.

Butch was born December 29, 1952 in Memphis, Tennessee. He was a lifelong fan of cars and horses. When he was fifteen, he wrote about his best quality for a school assignment: ”My best quality is horseback riding…I am going to start training to [work with horses] next year. It takes five years to be trained, so, therefore, I will have to quit school.” And he—always a determined and self-assured person—did just that.

From selling a horse to Vernon Presley (Elvis’ father) to being the 1988 Toyota used cars salesman of the year, Butch lived a storied life. He spent his retired years golfing, gardening, and enjoying watching birds and other wildlife from his backyard deck.

A celebration of Butch’s life will be held at a later date; details to come in the following weeks.

