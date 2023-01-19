Event gets women together to learn motorcycling skills

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local business held an event for women on Wednesday.









Bumpus Harley-Davidson in Jackson held a Ladies Garage Party.

The event was a hands-on, ladies motorcycle seminar. It was for women to come together and learn important motorcycling skills.

Those in attendance enjoyed free food and drinks while learning how to choose a motorcycle, pick out the right gear, and how to perform basic maintenance on a motorcycle.

The event was free and open to the public.

Find more local news here.