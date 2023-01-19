Foster care organization to launch in West Tennessee

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — One organization is bringing additional resources for foster care to West Tennessee.

A news release states Isaiah 117 House, a Tennessee-based organization that cares for children awaiting foster placement, will be launching in Gibson County.

The nonprofit is hosting a community-wide kickoff event on Sunday, February 5, to introduce their awareness campaign. There will also be a presentation delivered by Executive Director and Founder Ronda Paulson.

The event will take place at 3 p.m. in the Nite Lite Theater at Peabody High School in Trenton, aimed at anyone interested in supporting, volunteering or partnering with Isaiah 117 House.

Paulson says it’s a great opportunity to learn more about the organization and their impact, and encourages both those ready to get involved and those simply curious about their services to attend.

