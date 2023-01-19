Jackson police: Newborn baby found in dumpster
JACKSON, Tenn. — Police say a baby was found in a dumpster in Jackson on Thursday.
According to the Jackson Police Department, a newborn baby boy was found around 3:30 a.m. in a dumpster located at 33 Carver Street.
JPD says the baby was found alive and is currently receiving care at a local hospital.
Authorities are currently investigating the situation and seeking information as to who the parents may be. Anyone with information is asked to contact JPD at (731) 425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at (731) 424-8477.
